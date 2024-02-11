Open Menu

Plantation Drive On Rwp Ring Road To Be Started On Feb 15: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2024 | 12:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta has said that the plantation drive on both sides of Rawalpindi Ring Road would be started from February 15.

The Commissioner said that the ring road project would be completed within the stipulated time frame as over 20 percent physical work of the ring road project had been completed.

After the traffic network design to link the ring road with the motorway, work on the Thalian Interchange would be started, he added.

He said that the authorities concerned had been directed to complete Swan Bridge as soon as possible.

The rest area being built on the ring road would be developed on the pattern of Bhera rest area, Liaquat Ali Chatta informed.

The Ring Road project would prove to be a game changer for the people of Rawalpindi, he added.

Once the ring road is completed, the residents would get employment opportunities near their respective areas, he said.

Special attention should be given to the quality of the construction work, Liaquat Ali Chatta instructed and warned that no compromise would be made on the quality of the construction work.

He said that after the completion of the ring road project, there would be a clear difference in the traffic flow of Rawalpindi city.

