Plantation drive starts at Gomal University

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Gomal University administration Tuesday started plantation drive across all its campuses including Main Campus, City Campus, Tank Campus and Wensam College to clean and green campuses.

Director Administration and Dean Faculty of Arts, Dr. Saleem Jilani formally kicked off the Inauguration ceremony by planting a tree at Main Campus of Gomal University.

Addressing the participants on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad (TI) said that we should preserve the nature as well as plant new trees to tackle the issue of climate change.

The fact that all the staff and students are participating in the plantation drive without any discrimination of gender, race, age, class and religion, makes Gomal University a practical example of a peaceful community for others to follow.

VC also appreciated the efforts of Director Administration Saleem Jilani, Farm Manager, Dr. Umar Khattab Saddozai, Head Gardener, Allah Bakhsh and other staff including Safdar, Hafiz Sajid, Allah Wasaya, Khalil, Abid, Allah Nawaz, and Haji Khan in making the Gomal University beautiful.

A large number of Gomal University staff and students were present at the plantation drive ceremony.