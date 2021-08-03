UrduPoint.com

Plantation Essential For Combating Climate Change Challenge

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 07:25 PM

Plantation essential for combating climate change challenge

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan Tuesday termed tree plantation essential for combating the challenges of climate change and said that bright future of the nation was linked with green Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan Tuesday termed tree plantation essential for combating the challenges of climate change and said that bright future of the nation was linked with green Pakistan.

He expressed these views while addressing a function held in connection with tree plantation campaign here in Peshawar Model School, Nasirbagh Campus.

The deputy speaker appreciated the forefront role of Peshawar Model School in curricular and extra-curricular activities.

Mahmood Jan said that the billion Tree Afforestation Project of the Prime Minister Imran Khan has achieved acclamation across the world.

He said the highly successful project has started bearing positive results.

He said that if every person performed his duty of planting a single tree, then we will be in a better position to combat the challenge of climate change.

The deputy speaker appealed to the general public and students to participate in tree plantation and play their due role in making Pakistan green.

On this occasion, the management of the school also presented him a shield.

Later, the deputy speaker planted a sapling to launch the plantation drive and also cut a cake.

