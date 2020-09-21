UrduPoint.com
Plantation Essential For Environmental Protection, Greenery: Deputy Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 06:37 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said that plants were essential for environmental protection and greenery in the country and Prime Minister's Ten Billion Tree Project was an important initiative in this regard

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said that plants were essential for environmental protection and greenery in the country and Prime Minister's Ten billion Tree Project was an important initiative in this regard.

He expressed these views while planting a sapling at Kashmir Road near Kaleem Shaheed Park here on Monday. Parliamentarians Sheikh Khurram Shahzad, Mian Khayal Kastro also planted saplings.

Describing the tree planting campaign as a national duty, the DC said that every citizen should fulfill his responsibility of caring for trees by planting saplings.

