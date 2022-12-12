UrduPoint.com

Plantation From Dew In Water-scarce Areas Considered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Plantation from dew in water-scarce areas considered

The Forest Department has started looking into growing saplings from dew in deserts and water-scarce areas.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The Forest Department has started looking into growing saplings from dew in deserts and water-scarce areas.

In view of the daily increasing scarcity of water, while appreciating the idea of Saqib Mehmood, Chief Conservator of the Forestry Department, to grow plants from dew, Minister of Forests Syed Abbas Ali Shah and Secretary Forests Shahid Zaman directed to work on it.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the minister for forests and the secretary directed Chief Conservator Saqib Mehmood to prepare a briefing on the project after which a plan of action would be drawn up for the implementation of this idea.

Saqib Mehmood said that in view of the possible shortage of water in near future, finding an alternative solution to irrigated planting and using modern technology had become inevitable. He said that complete recommendations would be prepared and submitted to the Provincial Minister and Forestry Secretary for quick consideration on the objectives and methods of producing saplings from dew.

"No experiment of growing plants from dew has been done in Pakistan till now. The Punjab Forest Department will be the first department to adopt this method, which will enable large-scale plantations in water-scarce areas and deserts," the meeting was told.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Technology Punjab Water From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister rejects 'default risk' rumours

Prime Minister rejects 'default risk' rumours

35 minutes ago
 DC to chair annual meeting of District Armed servi ..

DC to chair annual meeting of District Armed services board

9 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns case against torture on accused in po ..

IHC adjourns case against torture on accused in police custody

9 minutes ago
 Suspected drug supplier held, hashish seized

Suspected drug supplier held, hashish seized

9 minutes ago
 Books festival starts

Books festival starts

9 minutes ago
 Modern chair lift zip line to be installed at Kidn ..

Modern chair lift zip line to be installed at Kidney Hill: Administrator Karachi ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.