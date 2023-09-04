Open Menu

Plantation Held At Faisalabad Women University

Published September 04, 2023

Plantation held at Faisalabad women university

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The Department of Public Administration, Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF), in collaboration with Green Circle, and Agri Tourism Development Corporation, planted 100 saplings in the university under the plantation drive, here on Monday.

SSP Punjab Highways Patrolling Police Mirza Anjum Kamal was chief guest while Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zill-e-Huma Nazli was also present.

SSP Mirza Anjum Jamal said that plantation was imperative to cope with the challenges of environmental protection and weather changes.

Plantation is the only solution which we have to control environmental pollution and safety from its hazard effects, he said.

The police officer stressed community, schools, colleges, universities and trade organizations to take part in plantation drive, and created a sense of responsibility about a neat and clean environment.

He also urged for wearing helmets during driving of motorcycles saying that safety of lives and protection of families is our responsibility.

Later, an awareness walk was also held in the university.

