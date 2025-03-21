Plantation Helps Reducing Environmental Pollution: Commissioner Rawalpindi
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak has said on Friday that environmental pollution can be eliminated only by planting trees.
"On the instructions of CM Maryam Nawaz, the tree plantation campaign is going on in full swing across the province in which all government, semi-government and private institutions are playing their role", he said while addressing a ceremony as a special guest at the Pir Mehr Ali Shah Agriculture University Attock Campus, which was organized in connection with the World Forest Day.
DC Attock Rao Atif Raza, while addressing the ceremony, said that more than three lakh saplings would be planted in Attock district in the tree plantation campaign during 2025.
"Nearly 7235 will be planted in government forests, 147765 in other government institutions, 120,000 in defense departments and 25,000 in private institutions", he said.
He stressed that post sapling care was also important so that small plants become health trees.
On the occasion of World Forest Day, special events were organized at Government Pilot Secondary school, Government Graduate College, Government Degree College for Women and government offices in which people from different walks of life participated. DC Attock appealed to the people of the district to participate fully and effectively in the tree plantation campaign.
Assistant Commissioner Attock, Anza Abbasi, Regional Forest Officer Azhar Abbas, Divisional Forest Officer Usman Khan and other officers were also present at the occasion.
Recent Stories
EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I
Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..
Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..
Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome
Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..
DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought
Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025
Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World Forest Day: KP govt stresses importance of forest conservation3 minutes ago
-
TIKA, Turkish Consulate host Iftar, Eid gifts distribution program for children3 minutes ago
-
Plantation helps reducing environmental pollution: Commissioner Rawalpindi3 minutes ago
-
Begging racket busted, 2 'contractors', 47 beggars arrested from Rawalpindi Cantt13 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif offers Jumma prayers at Masjid e Nabvi13 minutes ago
-
Railways revenue surges 85% through private sector participation: Bilal Kayani13 minutes ago
-
7,000 cops to perform security duty on Hazrat Ali Day13 minutes ago
-
DG NAB KP to hear open hearing on Mar 2613 minutes ago
-
Martyred police constable laid to rest with honors in Swat13 minutes ago
-
SCCI urges govt to extend date for registration of all medical devices13 minutes ago
-
Training of ASPs on AI-based policing completed at PSCA23 minutes ago
-
DCs told to monitor execution of ‘Suthra Punjab’ programme23 minutes ago