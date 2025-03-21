Plantation helps reducing environmental pollution: Commissioner Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak has said on Friday that environmental pollution can be eliminated only by planting trees.

"On the instructions of CM Maryam Nawaz, the tree plantation campaign is going on in full swing across the province in which all government, semi-government and private institutions are playing their role", he said while addressing a ceremony as a special guest at the Pir Mehr Ali Shah Agriculture University Attock Campus, which was organized in connection with the World Forest Day.

DC Attock Rao Atif Raza, while addressing the ceremony, said that more than three lakh saplings would be planted in Attock district in the tree plantation campaign during 2025.

"Nearly 7235 will be planted in government forests, 147765 in other government institutions, 120,000 in defense departments and 25,000 in private institutions", he said.

He stressed that post sapling care was also important so that small plants become health trees.

On the occasion of World Forest Day, special events were organized at Government Pilot Secondary school, Government Graduate College, Government Degree College for Women and government offices in which people from different walks of life participated. DC Attock appealed to the people of the district to participate fully and effectively in the tree plantation campaign.

Assistant Commissioner Attock, Anza Abbasi, Regional Forest Officer Azhar Abbas, Divisional Forest Officer Usman Khan and other officers were also present at the occasion.