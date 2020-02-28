Plantation imperative to check environmental pollution

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The experts at a seminar on Friday said that tree plantation is imperative to check environmental pollution and in this connection people should play their role in making Pakistan clean and green by planting saplings in their localities.

The seminar on "Clean & Green Pakistan" was jointly arranged by Senior Tutor Office, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and District Government Faisalabad at New Senate Hall, UAF, on Friday.

Chairing the session, Dr Athar Javed said that climate changes were causing hazardous effects on the lives of people.

He urged people to plant maximum trees in order to ensure clean environment and green Pakistan.

Forestry Department Chairman Dr Tahir Siddique said we would have to increase efforts to make the country clean and green.

Coordinator Clean and Green Pakistan Faisalabad Umer Awan said the government had launched a mobile application on Green and Clean Pakistan in which citizens are encouraged to enter their green and clean contributions for the noble cause.