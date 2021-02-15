UrduPoint.com
Plantation Imperative To Face Environmental Challenges: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 10:18 PM

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan said that plantation is imperative to face the challenges confronted by the environment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan said that plantation is imperative to face the challenges confronted by the environment.

He was inaugurating the spring season tree plantation drive after planting sapling at the courtyard of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Complex here Monday.

DG PHA Asima Ijaz Cheema and other officers were present on the occasion.

The commissioner said that hectic efforts were being made to make the 10 billion three project successful.

He said that besides the government sector, the participation of other segments of the society in tree plantation was commendable.

He said that plantation was being made across the division and different varieties of saplings were being planted.

