Plantation imperative to reduce air pollution, smog: DG PHA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Zeeshan Javaid has said that plantation is imperative to control air pollution as well as smog.

He said this while talking to the media, during a plantation ceremony, organised in Gulshan Iqbal Park under 'Clean and Green Lahore' campaign on Saturday.

PHA is working for a clean and green Lahore in collaboration with public and private institutions for the promotion of plantation, he said.

Big trees and plants were being planted in all parks, green belts and open spaces of the city, he maintained.

Zeeshan Javaid appealed to Lahorites to actively participate in the campaign for clean and green Lahore and play their role for making it successful.

It is pertinent to mention here that PHA DG planted a sapling under the drive and prayers were offered for the country's security and stability as well.

Gulshan Iqbal Park Project director and other officers were also present.