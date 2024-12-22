'Plantation In Cholistan To Boost Wildlife Preservation'
Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2024 | 11:20 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Director Fisheries and Wildlife South Punjab Dr. Riazuddin said on Sunday plantation
projects in Cholistan are of vital importance in promoting wildlife conservation.
He stated that initiatives such as the Fish Diagnostic Lab in South Punjab and tree
planting in the Cholistan desert were playing a role in enhancing shrimp farming, cage
culture, and wildlife protection while contributing significantly to the department's
revenue and the national economy.
Speaking to APP, he said that tree plantation in Cholistan was a groundbreaking
project aimed at the survival of wildlife in the region. To ensure its success, staff
recruitment and the construction of multiple wildlife check posts were underway,
he said and added that more such schemes could safeguard local birds, aquatic
species, and wildlife while enhancing the department's welfare.
He expressed concern over the environmental changes caused by deforestation,
which were impacting both humans and wildlife. He said the Punjab government
was taking these challenges seriously, and the outcomes were expected to be
promising. Despite facing challenges such as inadequate funding, outdated
vehicles for patrolling, and lack of efficient communication systems, the department
had improved its performance in curbing illegal activities. However, the absence
of expert staff and supporting facilities often hinders timely coordination with law
enforcement agencies, benefiting poachers.
Highlighting the department's efforts in aquaculture, Dr.
Riazuddin said that projects
like cage culture and shrimp farming were exemplary. Although the schemes concluded
in June 2024, they provided substantial support to farmers, with 80 percent government
subsidy and 20% farmer contribution. These initiatives allowed landless farmers to
cultivate fish in rivers, thereby boosting their livelihoods and addressing the national
meat shortage. Efforts were also underway to ensure the availability of shrimp seed
and feed to further promote shrimp farming, which was expected to yield positive
results and increase foreign exchange earnings, he added.
He also shared details about the Fish Diagnostic Lab launched in Muzaffargarh as
a pilot project from 2019 to June 2024. The initiative proved beneficial for farmers
by addressing their challenges through free soil and water testing, which significantly
reduced fish mortality rates. The lab also contributed to the growth of aquatic species
and increased departmental revenue. Plans were in place to launch similar projects
to achieve even better outcomes in the future, he said.
Responding to a query about the sale of substandard fish in markets, the Director said
that Fisheries and food Departments jointly take action against such practices by imposing
fines and penalties. He also pointed out the severe threat posed to aquatic life by chemical
waste from factories discharged into rivers. The Fisheries and Environment Departments
were taking legal action against such factories to ensure the protection of aquatic species,
he added.
