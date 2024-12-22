'Plantation in Cholistan to boost wildlife preservation'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Director Fisheries and Wildlife South Punjab Dr. Riazuddin said on Sunday plantation

projects in Cholistan are of vital importance in promoting wildlife conservation.

He stated that initiatives such as the Fish Diagnostic Lab in South Punjab and tree

planting in the Cholistan desert were playing a role in enhancing shrimp farming, cage

culture, and wildlife protection while contributing significantly to the department's

revenue and the national economy.

Speaking to APP, he said that tree plantation in Cholistan was a groundbreaking

project aimed at the survival of wildlife in the region. To ensure its success, staff

recruitment and the construction of multiple wildlife check posts were underway,

he said and added that more such schemes could safeguard local birds, aquatic

species, and wildlife while enhancing the department's welfare.

He expressed concern over the environmental changes caused by deforestation,

which were impacting both humans and wildlife. He said the Punjab government

was taking these challenges seriously, and the outcomes were expected to be

promising. Despite facing challenges such as inadequate funding, outdated

vehicles for patrolling, and lack of efficient communication systems, the department

had improved its performance in curbing illegal activities. However, the absence

of expert staff and supporting facilities often hinders timely coordination with law

enforcement agencies, benefiting poachers.

Highlighting the department's efforts in aquaculture, Dr.

Riazuddin said that projects

like cage culture and shrimp farming were exemplary. Although the schemes concluded

in June 2024, they provided substantial support to farmers, with 80 percent government

subsidy and 20% farmer contribution. These initiatives allowed landless farmers to

cultivate fish in rivers, thereby boosting their livelihoods and addressing the national

meat shortage. Efforts were also underway to ensure the availability of shrimp seed

and feed to further promote shrimp farming, which was expected to yield positive

results and increase foreign exchange earnings, he added.

He also shared details about the Fish Diagnostic Lab launched in Muzaffargarh as

a pilot project from 2019 to June 2024. The initiative proved beneficial for farmers

by addressing their challenges through free soil and water testing, which significantly

reduced fish mortality rates. The lab also contributed to the growth of aquatic species

and increased departmental revenue. Plans were in place to launch similar projects

to achieve even better outcomes in the future, he said.

Responding to a query about the sale of substandard fish in markets, the Director said

that Fisheries and food Departments jointly take action against such practices by imposing

fines and penalties. He also pointed out the severe threat posed to aquatic life by chemical

waste from factories discharged into rivers. The Fisheries and Environment Departments

were taking legal action against such factories to ensure the protection of aquatic species,

he added.