Plantation Inevitable For Beauty Of Environment: Dr Al-Fareed Zafar
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2024 | 09:28 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has said that tree planting is inevitable to increase the environmental beauty and balance the weathers so every Pakistani should plant his own tree and take care of it as well.
Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar while talking at the ceremony organised in connection with the Monsoon National Tree Planting Campaign at Lahore General Hospital said that young people should not forget to plant saplings on special days to keep the motherland green, enhance its natural beauty, ensure their safety in every way and it is necessary that 'we become an environment-friendly society'.
Renowned Gynaecologist of the country, Prof. Rashid Latif, Former Principals of PGMI, Prof. Farrukh Zaman, Prof. Tariq Salahuddin, Prof. Muhammad Nazir, Prof. Ghiyas-Un-Nabi Tayyab, Prof. Khalid Mehmood, Prof. Fareed Ahmed Khan, Prof. Nudrat Sohail, Prof. Farah Shafi, Prof. Faiqa Saleem, Prof. Muhammad Ilyas, Prof. Armaghan Israr Mirza, Dr. Laila Shafiq, Dr. Abdul Aziz, Dr.
Faryad Hussain, Dr. Shabnam Muhammad Ali, Dr. Saira Fiaz, Dr. Nadia Arshad besides professors, doctors and a large number of medical students from various medical colleges/hospitals participated.
Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar and other medical teachers said that it is important to have more trees to protect the environment from pollution, prevent carbon dioxide emissions and meet the challenge of climate change. Dr Al-Fareed Zafar said that the trees on the planet are the guarantors of the survival of human life as well as wildlife and trees and forests are the best protective wall for humans to avoid increasing traffic, weather changes and radiation effects.
The Principal PGMI said that under the supervision of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the goal of green and clean Punjab can be achieved only by participating fully in the planting campaign so today's planting will provide oxygen-rich health forthcoming generation.
At the end of the ceremony, senior professors and doctors offered a special prayer for the country's security, prosperity and betterment.
