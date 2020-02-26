UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plantation Necessary To Avert Temperature Rise: Minister Of State For Climate Change Zartaj Gul

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:41 PM

Plantation necessary to avert temperature rise: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said tree plantation was necessary to avert temperature increase as many people had died in Karachi due to heat wave

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said tree plantation was necessary to avert temperature increase as many people had died in Karachi due to heat wave.

The minister stated this while inaugurating spring Tree Plantation at Islamabad Model College for Girls, I-8/4.

She said planting tree was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, which aimed at making the country a disaster resilient through restoration of its natural reserves.

She said other than Karachi, deserts of Thar and Cholistan and areas of South Punjab were also under serious impact of climate change that was causing large scale migration from those areas.

"The cities around the country are already over populated and cannot cater extra number of masses over a long period of time. There is urgent need to take preventive and climate change adaptive measures to control serious environmental degradation in the region," she added.

Zartaj was of the view that planting a tree was perpetual charity that should be made by every citizen of the country.

"There is much criticism on our 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project that how such large number of trees would be planted across the country. But the point is that at least, we have taken the initiative where the previous governments remained idle on the issue. If every Pakistani plants a tree every year then 10 billion trees target can be achieved," she noted.

Principal IMCG I-8/4, Prof Dr Firdous Zahra apprised the students and faculty members at the plantation drive regarding the benefits of tree plantation.

She said a single tree produces oxygen that could help make two human beings survive. She added that trees were necessary to control harmful carbon dioxide gas emissions and noise pollution.

On the occasion, a student, Laibah Ubaid Ullah delivered a speech on the importance of tree plantation.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Tsunami Prime Minister Punjab Thar Student Died Heat Wave Gas Cholistan From Billion

Recent Stories

Data a key pillar to achieve 50-year strategy obje ..

30 seconds ago

German court scraps ban on professional assisted s ..

7 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan unveiled #QuadCameraBatteryKing re ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan Women Cricket Team defeats West Indies’ ..

23 minutes ago

Murray admits he may need further operation

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus concerning but no reason for 'panic': ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.