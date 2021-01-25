Plantation of 4800 mangroves done by KPT

Karachi Port Trust (KPT), in its endeavor to restore marine habitat along southern and northern sides of Mai Kolachi Road, has launched plantation of Mangroves

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT), in its endeavor to restore marine habitat along southern and northern sides of Mai Kolachi Road, has launched plantation of Mangroves.

The KPT has so far planted approximately 4800 mangroves, said a spokesperson of the KPT on Monday.

He said that the KPT will continue to monitor the survival and mortality rate of mangroves and would replace the not surviving and dead plants, accordingly.