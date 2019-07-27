UrduPoint.com
Plantation Of 9m Saplings To Bring Green Revolution In Punjab

Sat 27th July 2019

The experts Saturday eulogized the Punjab government's project of planting 9 million saplings during the monsoon campaign, saying, it would usher in a new era of green revolution in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :The experts Saturday eulogized the Punjab government's project of planting 9 million saplings during the monsoon campaign, saying, it would usher in a new era of green revolution in the province.

The environmental experts, while talking to APP, hoped that the plantation project would bring a massive change in the province which would also be a service to humanity.

Noted environmentalist Sarwat Mirza said that there was need to work on such more projects by all provincial governments on emergent basis to protect environment. He urged the government to make arrangements for proper look after of the newly planted trees after conclusion of the current plantation campaign.

Sources in the Punjab Forest Department told APP that the campaign was aimed at promoting plantation, and students, citizens and all segments of society should help create awareness among masses.

Famous social activist Nadeem Raza stressed the need for launching a community mobilisation and awareness campaign regarding the benefits of planting saplings.

He said that the social media platform should be properly utilised to spread the message of benefits of tree plantation.

