Plantation of fruit-bearing plants made compulsory in govt’s building

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The third meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environment Protection Council was held here at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat Peshawar on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur chaired the meeting via video link. Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Climate Change, administrative secretaries of relevant departments, and other members of the council attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the implementation status of the decisions made in the previous council's meeting, and important directives were issued.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur directed that it be made mandatory to plant fruit-bearing trees within the premises of all government buildings, including official residences, offices, hospitals, and educational institutions.

He emphasized that fruit trees must be planted during the upcoming plantation campaign around government buildings and along roadsides, and a written directive should be issued to all concerned authorities in this regard.

Ali Amin Gandapur stated that the tradition of planting fruit trees is diminishing and needs to be revived. "The presence of fruit trees is essential not only for humans but also for the survival of birds", he remarked and directed that the Agriculture Department be given special responsibility for planting fruit trees.

Moreover, he called for initiatives to promote fruit tree planting among the younger generation.

The meeting also reviewed the implementation of the council's previous decisions for environmental protection. The Chief Minister instructed that complete data on existing brick kilns in the province and their conversion to zigzag technology be submitted within 15 days.

Expressing concern over the delays and obstacles in the implementation of some of the council’s decisions, he sought a detailed report and directed all departments entrusted with specific responsibilities by the council to fulfill those within a month and present their progress in the next meeting of the council.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the decision to regularize old housing societies established without NOC or proper approvals.

The Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction over the progress and instructed that clear and measurable progress be ensured within 15 days, and a report be submitted.

He also directed that medical waste management in hospitals across the province be treated as a priority. He assured that the provincial government would provide all necessary resources on a priority basis to support this effort.

The meeting approved guidelines for the regulation of BTS towers and mini/micro-hydropower projects. Additionally, the council accorded in-principle approval for regulatory guidelines for 32 sectors contributing to environmental pollution.

The formation of a Technical Committee, Legal Committee, and Climate Change Committee under the council was also approved during the meeting.

The Chief Minister remarked that environmental pollution is a serious issue that is worsening with time; addressing it effectively requires timely and coordinated efforts.

“All concerned departments and institutions must work together under a comprehensive and integrated strategy to tackle this challenge,” he concluded.