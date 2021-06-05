UrduPoint.com
Plantation Of Local Varieties To Be Encouraged: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 07:50 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Gulzar Hussain Shah on Saturday said plantation of local varieties should be encouraged as they native species are most suitable for our environment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi, Gulzar Hussain Shah on Saturday said plantation of local varieties should be encouraged as they native species are most suitable for our environment.

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Gulzar Hussain Shah made these remarks after planting a sapling in Allama Iqbal Park, Shamsabad Murree Road to mark the World Environment Day, Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi Zaheer Anwar Japa, Managing Director Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Owais Manzoor Tarar and President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

"Insecticides should not be sprayed on plants in public places and weeds should not be destroyed unnecessarily as these are part of the local insect food chain" the commissioner remarked.

"By planting sapling not suitable for our environment, we are harming our environment and destroying the entire ecosystem," the commissioner opined.

"Local plants were feed of local birds which attract them to come back as it is quite benefit our environment," he said.

Later, Commissioner Gulzar Hussain Shah paid a detailed visit to Allama Iqbal Park and inspected various plants.

