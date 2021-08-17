Plantation of maximum trees stressed for clean environment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Director General City District Government Khizra Hayat Khan on Tuesday underlined the need for making concerted efforts to plant maximum trees to provide a clean and green environment for healthy living.

He expressed these views while inaugurating a tree plantation campaign under the city district government.

He said unfortunately that environmental pollution was increasing rapidly and effective measures should be taken to effectively tackle environmental challenges.

He said that the plantation campaign would continue in different parts of the city till the end of August.

Town Member and Committee Member Irfan Saleem, Architect City District Government Rabia Noorin, Administrative Officer Syed Qadeem Shah, Accounts Office Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Aziz Khan and Archaeological Department consultant Tariq Khattak were also present in the ceremony.

He said that on the direction of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, the tree planting campaign would continue throughout the month of August for which the forest department will provide plants.

After inspecting various parts, the director general directed for deployment of guards for protection of green belt and added that more measures should be taken for beautification of Shalimar Bagh.