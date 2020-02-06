UrduPoint.com
Plantation On Both Sides Of Manka Canal To Beautify City's Outlook: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 10:13 PM

Once giving the look of waste dumping site with stench around, Manka canal has successfully undergone de-siliting and dressing process and now witnessing extensive plantation on both sides to beautify city's outlook

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Once giving the look of waste dumping site with stench around, Manka canal has successfully undergone de-siliting and dressing process and now witnessing extensive plantation on both sides to beautify city's outlook.

Commissioner Naseem Sadiq visiting the Manka canal here on Thursday ordered the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to plant environment-friendly saplings and trees on both banks of the canal.

He also inspected PHA nursery where officials apprised him that the plants were available in good number and tenders had been issued for more plants.

Commissioner urged the local shopkeepers and citizens for protecting plants adding that community participation was vital for successful implementation of Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.

DG PHA Dr. Abid Mahmood, chief officer corporation Iqbal Fareed, executive engineer agriculture engineering Chaudhry Nadeem and other officials accompanied the Commissioner.

Naseem Sadiq also visited city park and said that the park would be upgraded and redesigned.

He also ordered officials to speed up work on developing green belts in the city.

