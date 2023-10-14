Open Menu

Plantation Only Way To Avoid Global Warming: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, said on Saturday that the tree-plantation was the only way to avoid global warming.

He expressed these views while inaugurating a plantation of big shady trees to beautify the entrance and exit ways and to eliminate smog. Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer, and entrepreneur Khawaja Anees also planted trees.

Divisional administration has adopted an environment-friendly policy to eradicate smog as 1600 shady trees were being planted around the busy road Bilal Chowk to Naag Shah Chowk.

The commissioner further said that mature trees were being planted in collaboration with entrepreneur Khawaja Anees

and PHA will be responsible for the nurturing of the trees.

He said that it was a dire need to promote plantation for the elimination of air pollution on a permanent basis and urged the

philanthropists to contribute to making Multan green.

Trees would be planted on other roads such as Khanewal Road, Bosan Road etc.

Director Development Rubina Kausar, AC City Seemal Mushtaq also planted saplings and prayed for the prosperity of the country.

