Plantation starts at education board

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign was inaugurated at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Faisalabad, here on Friday.

Secretary Board Dr Habib-ur-Rehman planted a sapling in the lawn of the board.

Saplings were also planted by Controller Examinations Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali, Public Relations Officer (PRO) Rizwan Ahmad Joya and others.

The secretary said importance of trees could not be denied in any way because trees not only provide a pollution-free and clean environment but also provide protection against diseases. He said plantation was a 'Sadqah Jariya' (charity that continues) and Sunnah of Holy Prophet (peace be upon him).