Plantation Starts At Police Department
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 01:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Omer inaugurated tree plantation drive at police lines here on Thursday.
He planted a sapling at Tariq Mujahid police lines ,while DSP Headquarters Malik Amin and other officers were present on the occasion.
According to a police spokesperson, tree plantation drive 2025 has been formally started in the police department as per the vision of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Under the campaign, eco-friendly trees will be planted in all police stations and offices.
The CPO said that maximum tree plantation was imperative to control environmental pollution and every citizen should plant his share of trees to make the land lush green.
He added that plantation was a continuous charity and it was our national responsibility also.
