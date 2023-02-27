Plantation targets assigned to various departments

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy commissioner Ali Anan Qamar has assigned plantation targets to various departments in the district and directed them to meet their targets at every cost.

Presiding over a meeting here on Monday, he assigned the targets to education authority, health authority, higher education, local government, parks and horticulture authority, water and sanitation agency, district council, police, agriculture, livestock and others.

The DC ordered for finalising a plan for plantation of 80,000 samplings on embankment of Gogeera branch canal in tehsil Jarranwala.

He said that this year, a large area would be brought under tree plantation to cope with climate challenges.