Plantation To Help Protect Environment: MPA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Member Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal Nagra said on Friday that tree plantation in Punjab province for environmental protection and increasing greenery is an important part of the development vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The revolutionary initiatives of the Punjab government taken for public welfare and institutional reforms are yielding excellent results.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the tree plantation festival by planting a tree in FDA city, Sargodha road on Friday.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, Additional Director General FDA Qaiser Abbas Rind and other officers and staff planted trees. A large number of students including civil society also participated in the tree plantation drive on the occasion.

As many as 2000 plants were planted in the large park of the FDA city.

MPA Nagra hailed the great effort of the Faisalabad Development Authority for organizing the tree plantation festival.

He said that collective tree plantation will promote the importance and usefulness of the trees.

He said that participation of officers, staff, students and community in the plantation is a reflection of national spirit.

Nagra further said that under the leadership of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab province is experiencing an example of good governance.

The FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that authority had played its role in tree plantation by planting 10,000 trees on the occasion of “World Forest Day”, and said that plantation is a permanent part of the FDA’s initiatives.

