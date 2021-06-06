UrduPoint.com
Plantation Vital For Healthy Environment

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 07:20 PM

Plantation vital for healthy environment

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorway police (NH&MP) planted saplings at Shamkot area Beat No 21 in connection with International Environment Day, which is marked to promote neat, clean and safe environment for future generations.

Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Sajjad Ahmad Gondal and Inspector Gulzar Hussain planted trees under the directions of Sector Commander M4 zone Ehsan Danish Kuliar.

Speaking on this occasion, DSP Sajjad Ahmad Gondal said that Pakistan was among the most affected countries regarding environmental pollution.

He said that maximum plantation of trees was dire need of the hour to give pleasant environment to our upcoming generations.

They said that everyone one should play due role for safer environment. They added NH&MP was planting maximum trees as per vision of Inspector General NH&MP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam.

More Stories From Pakistan

