Plantation Vital For Purifying Environment: Nasir Butt
Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2025 | 11:55 PM
Senator Nasir Mahmood Butt, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works on Monday said that plantation of trees and their preservation was charity
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Senator Nasir Mahmood Butt, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works on Monday said that plantation of trees and their preservation was charity.
He said this while planting a sapling at the Allama Iqbal Park connected with the ongoing campaign of the Parks and Horticulture Authority(PHA).
Butt lauded the role of PHA for beautifying the city and said that by undertaking maximum plantation of trees would purify the environment, which would help reduce pollution in the city.
He said comprehensive arrangements had also been made to raise awareness so that the maximum number of people could be involved in the plantation drive.
Recent Stories
What Kareena Kapoor thought of Shahid after their breakup?
HBL PSL 10 announces match officials
AJK President advises BoAJK management to focus on secure Scheduled Bank statu ..
Jashn-e-Baharan preparations underway in Jhang
Bannu Qaumi jirga calls on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Ganda ..
Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people aft ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pledges to imple ..
Transport Authority takes action against transporters charging excessive fares
Small, medium scale farmers to benefit from second phase of Kisan Card initiativ ..
NPC women cricket team defends title by securing victory against RIBJA
Ayaz expresses concern over absence of opposition in meeting of Parliamentary Co ..
CM chairs meeting to address traffic congestion in district Peshawar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jashn-e-Baharan preparations underway in Jhang1 minute ago
-
Bannu Qaumi jirga calls on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur1 minute ago
-
Transport Authority takes action against transporters charging excessive fares9 minutes ago
-
Small, medium scale farmers to benefit from second phase of Kisan Card initiative: Minister Kirmani9 minutes ago
-
Ayaz expresses concern over absence of opposition in meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National ..9 minutes ago
-
CM chairs meeting to address traffic congestion in district Peshawar9 minutes ago
-
3 dead, 2 missing after Rickshaw plunges into Canal17 minutes ago
-
High-speed collision on Lalian Sahiwal Road leaves three injured18 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak chairs DCC meeting3 minutes ago
-
Mineral Forum 2025 set to attract foreign investment, Says PM’s Coordinator3 minutes ago
-
Gilani, Uzbek President agree to deepen bilateral ties, stress enhanced regional connectivity3 minutes ago
-
Economy Stabilized, Time to Deliver Relief to People: Tariq Fazal3 minutes ago