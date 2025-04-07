Plantation vital for purifying environment: Nasir Butt

Open Menu

Published April 07, 2025

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Senator Nasir Mahmood Butt, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works on Monday said that plantation of trees and their preservation was charity.

He said this while planting a sapling at the Allama Iqbal Park connected with the ongoing campaign of the Parks and Horticulture Authority(PHA).

Butt lauded the role of PHA for beautifying the city and said that by undertaking maximum plantation of trees would purify the environment, which would help reduce pollution in the city.

He said comprehensive arrangements had also been made to raise awareness so that the maximum number of people could be involved in the plantation drive.

