Plantation Vital For Reducing Environmental Pollution: Minister Kirmani
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said on Thursday that tree plantation campaign was inevitable to reduce environmental pollution.
He said this while planting a sapling at Liberty Chowk here. He said that Punjab would be made 'Sarsabz' as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. He said that during current year, 1.1 million plants would be planted under urban forestation in Lahore.
Syed Ashiq Kirmani also distributed informative material related to different types of plants and tree plantation among the people.
He said that it was essential to increase the number of trees to deal with challenges of global warming. He said that the incumbent government had started tree plantation drive to reduce environmental pollution and entire government machinery was participating in it.
People from different walks of life must participate in this campaign so that coming generations could be provided neat and clean living environment, he added.
