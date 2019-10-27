Plantation vital for survival of humans: Yasir Gillani

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani has said that it was necessary to make people aware about the importance of plantation for the survival of humans.

He said this while addressing an award ceremony held in the honour of the NGOs, welfare organizations which took part in tree plantation campaign and for the employees which showed great work in different projects.

He said, "Trees impact our economy and society in many ways." The PHA Chairman said that all possible efforts were being made for the well-being of the PHA employees.

He said workers which put their efforts in making the city beautiful were asset for the authority.

PHA was making efforts to make parks and other areas in the city more attractive, he added.

Yasir Gillani said such ceremonies were important to acknowledge the efforts of the employees.

PHA vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan talking to media said Lahorites must take active part in tree plantation considering it as their national obligation.

PHA Director General Ghulam Farid said that during current year more than 200,000 saplings were planted in the city under tree plantation campaign.

He thanked the organizations which took part in the tree plantation campaign.

Certificates and shields were also distributed among the employees who played role in making the provincial capital beautiful.