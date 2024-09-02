- Home
Plantation Vital To Cope With Climate Change: Provincial Minister For Food Zahir Shah Toru
Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2024 | 09:31 PM
Provincial Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru has said that maximum plantation is needed to deal with the negative effects of environmental pollution and climate change
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for food Zahir Shah Toru has said that maximum plantation is needed to deal with the negative effects of environmental pollution and climate change.
Plantation is at the top of the Awami Agenda of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under which trees are being planted on a large scale in the province.
He was addressing a function organized on the occasion of the inauguration of Sheikh Maltoon Plantation Program in Sheikh Maltoon Town Sector (I) Mardan on Monday. He formally inaugurated the program by planting saplings in the park of the sector.
The plantation program in the parks of the town will be completed within four days. Officers of Development Authority and Chairman of Neighborhood Council Arsalan khan were also present on this occasion.
Zahir Shah Toru said that the installation of road lights in Sheikh Maltoon Town has been completed recently while work on development projects in both phases is going on aimed at providing better facilities to the residents of the town. He said that the provincial government is taking all the necessary steps to provide maximum facilities to the people across the province, which is showing far-reaching results.
