Plantation Vital To Mitigate Adverse Effects Of Climate Change: President MCCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 09:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Rashid Iqbal stressed the importance of planting more trees to mitigate the effects of climate change on future generations.

He said this while planting a tree in Industrial Estate here on Sunday.

He urged the locals people to plant maximum trees in their neighborhoods and residences, highlighting the crucial role of plants and trees in human health.

He informed that 600 plants have already been planted in industrial estate, however 7,000 more trees will be planted during the ongoing month. He stressed the need for collective action in reducing smog, air pollution, respiratory diseases, and flood risks through tree plantation.

The president of MCCI stated the life of a tree sustains millions of human lives and urged public to contribute to building a green and vibrant area by planting maximum trees.

He maintained, the agriculture, being the most vulnerable sector to climate change, requires environment-friendly measures to mitigate its adverse effects.

Rashid concluded by underscoring the vital role of forests in sustaining life on earth, urging everyone to acknowledge the importance of land conservation through tree plantation initiatives.

