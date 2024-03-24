Plantation Vital To Mitigate Adverse Effects Of Climate Change: President MCCI
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 09:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Rashid Iqbal stressed the importance of planting more trees to mitigate the effects of climate change on future generations.
He said this while planting a tree in Industrial Estate here on Sunday.
He urged the locals people to plant maximum trees in their neighborhoods and residences, highlighting the crucial role of plants and trees in human health.
He informed that 600 plants have already been planted in industrial estate, however 7,000 more trees will be planted during the ongoing month. He stressed the need for collective action in reducing smog, air pollution, respiratory diseases, and flood risks through tree plantation.
The president of MCCI stated the life of a tree sustains millions of human lives and urged public to contribute to building a green and vibrant area by planting maximum trees.
He maintained, the agriculture, being the most vulnerable sector to climate change, requires environment-friendly measures to mitigate its adverse effects.
Rashid concluded by underscoring the vital role of forests in sustaining life on earth, urging everyone to acknowledge the importance of land conservation through tree plantation initiatives.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt. facilitated masses with Rs 12.5 billion Ramazan subsidy: Ahsan Iqbal4 minutes ago
-
Interfaith Iftar Dinner: A symbol of unity amidst conclusion of Lent season; says IRCRA president14 minutes ago
-
Punjab police accelerates crackdown on kite-flying24 minutes ago
-
Measures under way to make Punjab drug-free: police24 minutes ago
-
Police contradict claim of child's death due to kite string24 minutes ago
-
Minister visits mausoleum of Bhutto family, Sir Shahnawaz Library24 minutes ago
-
HDA's employees union demands unpaid salaries34 minutes ago
-
Provision of maximum facilities top priority: Shaza Fatima34 minutes ago
-
World Tuberculosis Day observed44 minutes ago
-
Policeman, 02 suspects injured in separate encounters in Hyderabad44 minutes ago
-
J.Salik to share his greetings of Palm Sunday54 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of country: PMD1 hour ago