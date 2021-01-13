Plantation work near Ghazi Bharutha canal to start soon: Malik Amin

(@FahadShabbir)

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has no ideology and all the thieves have come together to cover up their theft.

Talking to APP, he said no one could save himself from accountability process and corrupt politicians who were hiding abroad would also be brought back to country.

He said 35 villages of the area were getting Sui Gas facility while work for 14 more villages have been approved which would be started soon.

Malik said that the work of planting one million saplings near Ghazi Bharutha canal under the Ministry of Climate Change would begin soon.

Similarly, 10 cricket grounds have also been approved for providing best sports opportunities to the youth.

Clean water facility was also provided to the people the area so that they could avoid infectious diseases and have access to clean drinking water, he added.