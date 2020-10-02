Plantations imperative to combat climate change challenges, environmental pollution: DG NIM

Director General (DG), National Institute of Management (NIM), Hasan Mahmood Yousafzai here Friday said that plantations were imperative to combat environmental pollution and climate change challenges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Director General (DG), National Institute of Management (NIM), Hasan Mahmood Yousafzai here Friday said that plantations were imperative to combat environmental pollution and climate change challenges.

He expressed these views while inaugurating trees plantation campaign at NIM Peshawar.

Speaking on the occasion, the DG NIM said trees planted today would have for reaching positive effects on environment, water and wildlife besides socioeconomic benefits for upcoming generations.

He underlined the need for taking solid measures for completion of all targets under Green Pakistan imperative to combat global warming and climate change challenges.

Terming trees were a great blessing of Allah Almighty for human beings, he said it provide oxygen, food, shelter, medicine and clean air to humans besides a great source of habitats to wildlife and migratory birds.

Its also provide stability to earth, clean water to living creatures and purify air besides increase property value.

He said billion trees afforestation campaign of Pakistan was being highly praised in the world.

The DG NIM said afforestation and protection of trees was the responsibility of all segments of the society and all efforts should be made for its protection.

Hasan Mahmood Yousafzai said massive plantations was the only source to counter climate change and global warming challenges and every individual of the society should play constructive role for successful accomplishment of Green Pakistan.