Plantations of indigenous trees vital for success of afforestation campaigns: Former Ambassador

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Former Ambassador of Pakistan, Manzoorul Haq said Sunday that forests plays vital role in counterbalancing the growing effects of climate change and called for priorities to indigenous trees during afforestation campaigns for sustainable conservation of biodiversity, wildlife and water resources in the country.

"A large number of trees are planted every year during spring and monsoon afforestation campaigns in Pakistan but many disappear with a passage of time because of wrong selection of saplings for different climates zones and lack of proper care," he told APP.

"The exotic eucalyptus specie imported from Australia had been planted in large scale in the water starved Pakistan due to its speedy growth despite consuming a lot of water, thus making adverse effects on the ground water table," he remarked.

Ambassador Manzoor said afforestation projects like 'Plant for Pakistan and billion Trees Tsunami Afforestation Project (BTTAP) could be successful only on long term basis when preference is given to plantation of native species such as mulberry, willow, poplar, shisham, kikar in southern areas and deodar, chir and kail at mountainous areas.

Inspite of an unsuccessful experiences of plantation of Dates (Kajoor) trees on Quaid-e-Azam Highway at Blue Area Islamabad, he regretted the same mistake was repeated on Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway where dates' trees were planted in substantial quantity contrary to the climate conditions, resultantly they might either die prematurly or their overall growth could be affected.

"Today, climate change has posed serious threats to people's existence, wildlife, agriculture, water, marine life and animals worldwide mostly to developing countries like Pakistan and this issue could be countered only through whopping plantations," Manzoorul Haq who served Pakistan's Ambassador in Egypt and Saudi Arabia told APP.

He recalled the deep love and affection showed by people of Egypt, Syria, UK, USA for trees and said when he was posted in London, has witnessed an influx of tourists at Sky Garden's building enjoying the beautiful fragrances of flowers and roses displayed on roof top of its last floor.

Similarly, in Washington USA, Cherry Blossoms flowers show held every year in March-April are attracting tourists at droves.

The people of Damascus Syria use trees as a gift and plant them on roof top of their houses. Likewise, Apple plants were seen in front of Moscow State University in Russia in a long distance looking awesome.

Peshawar was once famous for flowers and the visitors could not remain unimpressed with awesome fragrances of roses in spring and Gul e Dawoodi in winter seasons.

Mughal Emperor, Zaheerud Din in his famous book "Tuzkay Babari" has written about hunting of a lion in the outskirts of Peshawar, which means presence of a thick forest here.

However, he said today even birds like cranes are hardly seen in the Peshawar outskirts and aquatic resources are gradually decreasing due to shortage of water in rivers while air pollution could be seen even with a naked eye.

He maintained that great importance has been given to trees by different religions and it is our moral duty as Muslim to plant, conserve and protect trees to make the earth a peace living place for people to come .

Ambassador Manzoor said trees plantation is a continued charity as it gives numerous benefits to humans, animals, wildlife, mammals etc and their illicit cutting is against the teachings of islam.

He maintained construction of housing societies on agricultural lands were making negative effects on environment, forests, economy, livestock, industrial growth and great responsibilities rest on Govt to discourage such practices in order to achieve autarky in food.

Focus should be made on plantation of small size trees on road sides so that they can easily be removed and re-planted at suitable places in case of expansion in roads and avoid traffic mishaps.

He informed Shisham trees planted during Shershah Suri era on GT roadside are gradually vanishing courtesy to an ever increasing population and focus should be made on its protection besides priority to to other indigenous species in roadsides and motorways plantations.

Ambassador Manzoor said trees deserve as much attention as we give to our children to combat climate change and global warming besides enhancing the aesthetic beauty of Pakistan.