Planting New Trees Will Change The Climate:Chairman PAL

31 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 09:19 PM

Planting new trees will change the climate:Chairman PAL

Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Dr. Yousaf Khushk has said that the trees are the life line of our ecosystem as the trees play a vital role in climate change and our individual contribution to Plant a new trees will change the climate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Dr. Yousaf Khushk has said that the trees are the life line of our ecosystem as the trees play a vital role in climate change and our individual contribution to Plant a new trees will change the climate.

These views were expressed by Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) in connection with "Prime Minister's Tree Plantation Campaign".

He said that Plants are very important for climate change. Trees can make a significant difference to reduce pollution and global warming which are going to be the major problems for the modern World.

As we know that the Air Quality Index (AQI) of our major cities was ranking high as after Dehli Indian city, Lahore was ranking high at AQI among other global cities and higher than Faisalabad, Islamabad and Karachi respectively.

Overall, Pakistan air pollution caused the country to be ranked as the second most polluted in the world with an annual PM2.5 average of 74.3 �g/m�.

Dr Yousaf said that its the need of the day to join Prime Minister's Tree plantation campaign to improve the environment of the country.

At the individual and collective levels, we must make this tree plantation campaign successful and to make Pakistan green and environment friendly country, he stated.

