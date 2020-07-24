Planting tree is a kind of charity: Commissioner Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Planting of trees is a form of charity and it also helps in keeping the environment clean. Trees not only make the surroundings beautiful but provide essential oxygen to human beings.

These remarks were made by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry while presiding over a meeting at Conference Room of his office here today held to review the progress of tree plantation campaign.

He said that in accordance with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of Green Pakistan, an extensive tree plantation campaign will be launched in all the three districts of Bahawalpur Division.

He told that all the government officers and employees will take part in the plantation campaign on August 9.

He said that all the government departments will participate in the campaign and contribute to achieving the targets of the campaign. He instructed to take special care of saplings that will be planted during the campaign.