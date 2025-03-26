Open Menu

Planting Trees A Noble Charity: MPA

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Planting trees a noble charity: MPA

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Provincial Member Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt has said that "planting trees is a noble charity, and a religious and moral duty".

He said that in order to eliminate environmental pollution and prevent climate change, trees should be planted as much as possible and the care of the trees is also very important.

He expressed these views while planting saplings in the green area of Government Jinnah Islamia College Sialkot Wednesday. Principal Muhammad Munir Qadri, Arshad Butt and Kamran Butt were also present.

MPA Manshaullah Butt said that the 'Plant for Pakistan' programme is an environment-friendly project, the only solution to the increasing environmental pollution and climate change lies in maximum tree plantation.

He said that there is an acute shortage of forests in Pakistan and due to the rampant deforestation of trees, there is a need to plant trees on a large scale. For this, it is necessary for every individual to plant his share of trees and protect them.

Manshaullah Butt also distributed good performance shields and cash prizes among the employees of Government Jinnah Islamia College and expressed the hope that they will perform their duties diligently and honestly.

Recent Stories

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sae ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Depu ..

6 minutes ago
 DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday ..

DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak

21 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran ..

Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer

36 minutes ago
 New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win i ..

New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win in final T20I

1 hour ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Georgia

1 hour ago
 RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' End ..

RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of ..

Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of AED8.8 billion

2 hours ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given ..

UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given in cash

2 hours ago
 FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 mi ..

FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment ca ..

2 hours ago
 MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fath ..

MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat ..

98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat Punjab System

2 hours ago
 The UN General Assembly by consensus adopted the R ..

The UN General Assembly by consensus adopted the Resolution “Permanent Neutral ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan