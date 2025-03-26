Planting trees a noble charity: MPA

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Provincial Member Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt has said that "planting trees is a noble charity, and a religious and moral duty".

He said that in order to eliminate environmental pollution and prevent climate change, trees should be planted as much as possible and the care of the trees is also very important.

He expressed these views while planting saplings in the green area of Government Jinnah Islamia College Sialkot Wednesday. Principal Muhammad Munir Qadri, Arshad Butt and Kamran Butt were also present.

MPA Manshaullah Butt said that the 'Plant for Pakistan' programme is an environment-friendly project, the only solution to the increasing environmental pollution and climate change lies in maximum tree plantation.

He said that there is an acute shortage of forests in Pakistan and due to the rampant deforestation of trees, there is a need to plant trees on a large scale. For this, it is necessary for every individual to plant his share of trees and protect them.

Manshaullah Butt also distributed good performance shields and cash prizes among the employees of Government Jinnah Islamia College and expressed the hope that they will perform their duties diligently and honestly.