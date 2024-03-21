Open Menu

Planting Trees Essential For Survival Of Human Health: DC Meeran

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 11:23 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Suhbatpur Meeran Khan Baloch on Thursday said that planting trees was very important for the survival of human health and it would help to eliminate environmental pollution but unfortunately our Muslim society has forgotten that planting trees was our religion

He said that planting trees is the Sunnah of our Prophet (PBUH).

To tackle the challenge of climate change, plant more trees is essential for combating climate change, adding that thousands of trees have been planted throughout the district. He said that the tree always played an important role in providing the best environment for human life.

Deputy Commissioner said that the officers of the forest department should also provide plants to the public and trees should be planted everywhere including tourist and recreational areas.

He urged to people of the entire district to play their role to plant tree for interest of environment.

He said that Suhbatpur district was still an agricultural area, everyone must plant at least one tree so that they could provide an attractive atmosphere from all kinds of pollution.

