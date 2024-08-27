'Planting trees is moral duty of everyone'

Open Menu

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Chairman Sialkot Tourism and Cultural Forum Abdul Shakoor Mirza has said that planting trees is a moral duty of everyone.

He expressed these views while talking to media on the occasion of planting fruit trees during the plantation campaign.

He said that planting trees on an emergency basis has become indispensable to prevent severe climate change, adding that trees not only provide fruits, oxygen and shade but also prevent land erosion and cause rain.

He said that the citizens must plant trees wherever these can be planted, including their houses, neighborhoods and also protect them.

