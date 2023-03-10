Planting trees is our national duty: Sardar Shahjahan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Sardar Shahjahan Yusuf Friday said that this was our national duty to provide a pollution-free and clean environment for future generations

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Sardar Shahjahan Yusuf Friday said that this was our national duty to provide a pollution-free and clean environment for future generations.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony in connection with a tree plantation drive with the cooperation of UNICEF and Elementary and Secondary education KPK in Ghazi Kot Mansehra.

The Special Assistant to PM said that we should realize our social responsibilities and protect them by planting more trees.

While speaking on the occasion UNICEF representative Fawad Ali Shah said that 2.7 million trees were planted during the current plantation campaign through various educational institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

On the occasion representatives of UNICEF, the Education department, district administration, charitable institutions, local government, students and teachers were also present.