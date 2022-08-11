Planting trees is sunnah of Prophet, says Khaitran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rakhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khaitran on Thursday said planting trees is the Sunnah of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

"Pakistan is the second largest country in the world in deforestation, which is no less than a tragedy," he said during a meeting held with the officials of the forest department.

Addressing the meeting, Mir Saifullah Khaitran said, "We should not only plant one tree, but also consider it our responsibility to take care of them" and added "we have to advance our work keeping in mind the short term and long term plans".

He said that no deforestation would be allowed and and punishment system for cutting trees would be strengthened and expanded.

Without trees and green environment, the commissioner said, man cannot survive on the planet as plants were planted to serve man.

Stressing the need for taking practical steps for making the environment green, he said that these were the trees that reduce air pollution.