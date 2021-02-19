Planting trees & protecting of them is a mission of civilized nation: Sardar Yar Muhammad

Balochistan Minister for Education Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind on Friday formally launched the tree planting campaign by sapling and emphasized the people to take part in the campaign in order to control environmental pollution in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ):Balochistan Minister for Education Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind on Friday formally launched the tree planting campaign by sapling and emphasized the people to take part in the campaign in order to control environmental pollution in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of launching the tree planting campaign at General Muhammad Musa Government Post Graduate College Quetta and Sardar Hassan Musa Government Girls Degree College Quetta.

On the occasion, he said planting trees and protecting of them is the motto of civilized nations saying that trees are important for clean environment which are also sources of improving water level in the area.

Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind said b people including students should increase their participation in tree planting in educational institutions across Balochistan in order to promote healthy environment , positive trends and realize the dream of a green Pakistan.

In this regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) would be signed jointly by the Department of Education and Sector of Forests for promotion tree plantation in the province, he said adding that tree planting is an ongoing charity and trees have a positive and far-reaching impact on the environment, which not only helps in controlling environmental pollution but also increases the likelihood of rainfall.

Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind said that the world is currently suffering from severe climate change for which it is necessary for everyone to play their part, that is why our vision is a green Pakistan and the goal of the ministry is to have one student under one tree saying that planting as many trees as possible and protecting them is one of our priorities.

The Education Minister said that teachers have major responsibilities in the present times who are the architect of the new generation adding that no compromise would be made on the performance of duties where the Ministry of Education is using all its resources for improving quality of education in official educational institutions.

He said that Balochistan is a great multi-lingual and multi-cultural region and everyone must abide by the values of the province.

The purpose of education is to promote positive values in society, he noted.

Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind also visited various departments of General Musa Government Post Graduate College Quetta and Sardar Hassan Musa Government Girls Degree College Quetta and listened to their problems from the teachers. Secretary Colleges, Higher and Technical Education Muhammad Hashim Khan Ghalzai, Director Colleges Prof. Rabab Hameed Khan Durrani and Joint Director Colleges Bahu Khan were also present on the occasion and participated in the campaign.