Planting Trees Vital For A Healthy Environment: Tahira
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Member National Assembly Tahira Aurangzeb on Thursday said that planting of trees was essential for a healthy environment.
Addressing the tree plantation campaign ceremony organized by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA)at Aqsa Park, Satellite Town, she highlighted the importance of planting trees and said, “We have to understand the importance of planting trees to protect our areas, cities, and neighborhoods from pollution and climate change.
”
Tahira urged the people to take part in the PHA's tree-planting campaign and progress the mission of a green Rawalpindi.
Later, free saplings of trees were distributed among the people.
Member Provincial Assembly, Punjab Shazia Rizwan, was also present.
