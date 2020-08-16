Planting trees vital for pollution free environment for future generation

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) ::Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Zahoor Shakir Sunday said that trees were an invaluable gift of nature and with this blessing of trees, we could not only beautify our country and surrounding environment but through participation in the government billion Tree Afforestation campaign we could get rid of environmental pollution.

He said this while launching a tree planting campaign in Hangu Doaba. The Special Assistant said that care of trees was very important so that we could protect the trees.

He urged the people not to throw garbage in the canals but to dispose of it in suitable places so that the Clean and Green Campaign could continue successfully in truly manner.

He asked the officials to conduct awareness campaign in Masajids and public places to make the tree planting campaign a success and use all available resources to ensure a clean environment as it is our national, moral and religious responsibility to keep the environment free from pollution for our future generation.