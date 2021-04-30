Plants being provided to citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Vice Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi Malik Abid Hussain has said that PHA has turned all city parks into natural green places and running after the target of getting the Prime Minister Imran Khan's "Ten billion Tree Tsunami" a success.

He said this while reviewing the development work being done for making the parks green during his visits to various parks.

He said that the Miyawaki forests on all available vacant pieces of land in and around the government schools, colleges and other buildings in different parts of the city are also being developed. He said that these forests will grow ten times faster than ordinarily planted trees which would help to reduce environmental pollution rapidly.

Malik Abid Hussain said that under the guidance and directions of PHA Chairman Asif Mahmood, we are working with full attention and hard work. "No empty pieces of land owned by government schools, colleges and other departments in the city will be left uncultivated", he added saying that our teams are working diligently to promote the Miyawaki Forest with making ensure that our efforts bring full fruit of hard work.

Malik Abid Hussain said that PHA is also making the general public aware of the importance and need of trees to involving them in this campaign and they are being encouraged to plant saplings in and around their homes, offices and open spaces. For this purpose PHA is providing free of cost plants to the citizens. "PHA is cultivating and nurturing different species of plants and more than 100 kinds of flowers at its nurseries at large scale for the purpose", he mentioned. He said our target is to ensure that no place in the city remains empty of plants.

He further said that taking the closure of the parks as an opportunity due to Corona, we have achieved the target of building and repairing the parks and planting grass on barren pitches. Malik also made an appeal to house wives to develop kitchen gardening which would not only give them a sigh of relief against rising inflation but in this way they can contribute in lessening the environment pollution through their small but collectively big efforts.