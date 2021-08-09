Plants essential for sustainable healthy environment: Sarah Aslam

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Sarah Aslam said that plants were essential for sustainable healthy environment and solution to pollution.

She said this while participating in plantation drive continued here at P&SHD on Monday along with renowned journalist and anchor person Sohail Warraich.

Sarah Aslam appreciated the efforts of journalist community and urged others to be part of billion tsunami tree campaign to make it a successful drive.

She urged all citizens to be part of "Go Green Pakistan" by taking part in plantation drive in monsoon.

She said that during monsoon plantation drive under P&SHD, target of 2,024,950 plants would be achieved.

Sarah Aslam requested the people to plant at least one tree by every citizen.

On the occasion, Sohail Warraich, senior journalist also urged citizens to be part of this campaign and play a responsible role in this regard.

Sohail Warraich also appreciated the coping strategies and efforts of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department amid COVID-19 pandemic.