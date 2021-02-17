'Plants for Pakistan' campaign launched at KMU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq along with the Registrar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur and Conservator Southern circle Forest Department Gulzar Rahman has launched `Plants for Pakistan' tree plantation campaign with the aim of planting thousands of saplings in the constituent and affiliated institutes of the university.

Addressing as chief guest to the launching ceremony VC KMU, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq stated that Pakistan was among the top ten countries most affected by climate change in the recent years.

"If we keep continuing on this path, then most of the parts of our beloved motherland will become deserts, so it is our moral and social responsibility to make the plants for Pakistan campaign successful to secure our future generations," he added.

"Planting is one of the easiest and most sustainable contributions to the environment," he remarked.

He directed the KMU administration to chalk out a comprehensive plan for tree plantation on a large scale in all the constituent as well as affiliated institutes of the university to implement the vision of PM Imran Khan and to make successful the plants for Pakistan campaign in true spirit.

Conservator Southern circle Forest Deptt. Mr. Gulzar Rahman on the occasion said that protection of forests was the responsibility of 'all of us'.

He shared that due to climate change issues in the metropolitan city of Peshawar the pollution level has increased up to alarming level which was not only a serious threat for our health but also a big challenge for our future generations.

He advised the students only planting of saplings was not sufficient and they would have to protect and ensure maintenance of the plants.

He recalled that efforts of the previous year's plantation campaign had borne fruit as a large number of plants had grown which would become trees. He urged students to create awareness about the importance of plantation among the local people.