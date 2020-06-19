Plants for renewable energy should be established to fulfill needs: FCCI President

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) president Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan said on Friday that plants for renewable energy should be established near major energy load centers to fulfill the needs of these centers in addition to avoiding transmission losses.

Addressing the 57th meeting of the Punjab Power Development board (PPDB) through zoom, he said that Faisalabad was an important energy load centre but it was supplied electricity from far-off power houses. ''During its transmission, the distribution company concerned has to bear minimum ten percent line losses", he said an added that it also play an instrumental role in enhancing the electricity tariff.

The FCCI President said that Chiniot Dam had also been proposed with only Rs 24 to 25 billion construction cost. "It will not only generate cheap 80-MW of electricity but also serve as a major water reservoir to meet irrigation needs of the region'', he said and demanded that new thermal power houses should also be constructed in the proximity of Faisalabad.

He further said the government should immediately start work on small hydel units on canals. ''These units could generate electricity through run of canal flow'', he said and told that in this connection model of Public Private Partnership (PPP) could be used.

Rana Sikandar said that Faisalabad had been blessed with 17 hour per day bright sunlight and we must utilize this unlimited source of energy through solar panels.

He said the system was the most suitable for domestic consumers who couldnot only curtail their hefty electricity bill but also save themselves from the specterof load shedding.