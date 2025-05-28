Plants purify environment, bring rains

Amidst intensifying climate challenges, environmentalists and forestry experts here Thursday urged city planners and the public to embrace planting of native trees to beat rising temperature in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Amidst intensifying climate challenges, environmentalists and forestry experts here Thursday urged city planners and the public to embrace planting of native trees to beat rising temperature in Pakistan.

These green giants are not only purify the air and provide shade, but also help cool cities and may even encourage rainfall to combat air pollution and scorching heat.

“Trees are nature’s air conditioners,” said Gulzar Rehman, former Conservator of Forests Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while talking to APP.

The chances of rains dim while cutting trees down for housing schemes as urban expansion has left cities like Peshawar on sizzling heat and air pollution, he reiterated.

Once blessed with rich forest cover and biodiversity, Peshawar is now reeling from the environmental cost of rapid urbanization. The memoir of Emperor Babar, spoke of thick forests and abundant wildlife around the city.

The visitors will be extremely disappointed to see haze of pollution in Peshawar city hovering over buildings, once a lush green trees now reduced to concrete.

According to Gulzar Rehman, Pakistan is home to over 200 native tree species and nine unique forest ecosystems, many found nowhere else in the world.

“A single healthy tree can supply oxygen to four people and absorb large amount of carbon dioxide daily,” he said. In fact, just one hectare of such trees can trap six to eight tons of carbon dioxide every day.

This becomes all the more critical as Peshawar and other urban centers face a dangerous rise in particulate matter that poses serious health risks.

Muhammad Irshad, Chief Analyst at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) KP, explained that particulates particles are small enough to bypass the body’s defenses, settling deep in the lungs and bloodstream, causing heart attacks, strokes, and chronic respiratory diseases.

“These pollutants can stay suspended in the air for hours, even days, and the only sustainable solution lies in planting and preserving trees which naturally filter them.

While the provincial government launches seasonal plantation drives, experts highlight systemic flaws in tree selection, care, and follow-up.

Wajid Ali, former KP Forest Minister, criticized the preference for ornamental or non-native species over cost-effective and hardy indigenous trees.

“We saw failed attempts to plant date palms on the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway, despite past failures in Islamabad’s Blue Area. These species simply aren’t suited to the region’s climate,” he said.

In addition, Peshawar's native birds and aquatic life are dwindling. Once a haven for Cranes and the Houbara Bustard, Peshawar’s outskirts are now quiet. Rivers Swat and Kabul have also seen a sharp decline in Mahseer and Trout populations, both affected by warming waters and polluted runoff.

"Not all is bleak. The 10 Billion Trees Tsunami Project, led by the KP government, has shown promise," said Diyar Khan, Project Director 10 billion trees project.

He said that first man-made forest in KP was established in Ghari Chandan near Peshawar.

“Millions of native saplings, particularly canopy species, have been planted to combat heat, reduce pollution, and help bring back rainfall patterns,” he shared.

The government is now scaling this initiative through the ‘Billion Trees Plus’ program, prioritizing native trees to fight urban heat and restore ecological balance.

These efforts, though monumental, need sustained public support, expert guidance, and political will.

Trees are not just green ornaments but they are lifelines for overheated, overbuilt cities. Their roots hold more than soil and hold the promise of clean air, cool shade, and even the possibility of rain.

As KP’s environmental future hangs in the balance, the message from experts is clear of planting trees, and let the skies respond.