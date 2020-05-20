UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plasma Therapy For COVID-19 Patients Underway At AKU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:20 AM

Plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients underway at AKU

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :A new clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of plasma therapy, an emerging form of treatment for the coronavirus patients is underway at Aga Khan University (AKU).

Convalescent plasma therapy involves separating blood donated by previous COVID-19 patients into plasma - a clear straw-coloured liquid that contains antibodies and proteins that help fight infections, said a press release on Tuesday.

The plasma is then injected into a severely ill COVID-19 patients whose immune system may not be able to generate the antibodies needed to combat the virus. A single donation can potentially treat two patients.

There is currently no vaccine for the coronavirus and no approved form of treatment beyond managing its symptoms. The trial will generate evidence on whether plasma therapy, the only experimental treatment currently available for the virus, can help treat those suffering from acute complications from the virus.

Researchers will perform three pre-procedural investigations on each donor to ensure their blood is safe from other infections and to check their suitability for the process of apheresis which collects plasma.

Like a typical blood donation, the process is painless after the initial prick and lasts approximately two hours.

Once plasma is transfused into a patient, the team will monitor the response to the treatment and assess its effectiveness through clinical and laboratory tests.

Informed consent will be sought from all potential donors as well as those receiving the treatment.

"Plasma therapy can potentially help treat patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 infection," said Dr Natasha Ali, who is part of a team of six faculty from the departments of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, and Internal Medicine, working on the trial.

"This trial is part of the University's science-based approach to evaluating novel treatments that can help save lives during this pandemic."The University is also participating in Solidarity, the international clinical trial launched by the World Health Organization and its partners, to find effective treatments for the coronavirus.

The study has been approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan and Pakistan's National Bioethics Committee.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Natasha Ali May All From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADAFSA continues efforts to develop Emirati bee sp ..

36 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisati ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 9 m ..

1 hour ago

Small Children May Need Masks Amid Threat of COVID ..

7 minutes ago

Lebanon Extends State of Emergency Until June 7 - ..

7 minutes ago

Japanese Ambassador grieved over loss of soldiers' ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.