Plastic bags a major cause of environmental pollution: Environmentalists

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that environmentalists agree that plastic bags are a major cause of environmental pollution.

"Citizens should discourage the use of plastic bags. The ban on plastic bags has been in place since June 15. I would like to ask the citizens to support the law enforcement agencies and KMC in this regard," the administrator said in a statement issued from his office.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab asked the citizens, shopkeepers, traders and manufacturers to play their role in ensuring the ban and cooperate fully with all stakeholders, district administration, government agencies and KMC in this regard to get rid of plastic bags.

He said that thousands of tons of plastic bags were being taken out during the cleaning of drains in Karachi and these bags were obstructing the drainage of rain water due to which water enters the houses and accumulates on the roads.

"We must prove ourselves to be good citizens and make this initiative of the government a success," he added.

He said that despite the ban, if plastic bags were used, they would be seized and strict legal action would be taken against the vendors concerned.

"All vendors are advised to refrain from using plastic bags immediately."He said that the decision to ban plastic bags should have been taken earlier. He added that now the ban was being enforced with the cooperation of all local bodies, police and law enforcement departments.